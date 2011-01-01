Baby Dog Goes to Washington
Join Baby Dog as she journeys from her home in West Virginia to Washington D.C.
All proceeds go to WV charities.
Sara is a proud native and resident of West Virginia where she lives with her rescue dog Milo. She is a doctor, a mother, a teacher, and a writer. She hopes this book will help children of all ages learn about the beautiful state of West Virginia, as well as about American history and government.
Harley is originally from the great state of Texas, but today he makes his home in Florida, where he lives with his husband and their dachshund, Zoey. He is a graphic designer and artist, helping companies create their brands. In his spare time, you can probably find him on the tennis court, or the quidditch pitch.
